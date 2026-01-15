Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Shares Up 10.8% – Should You Buy?

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.3180 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 2,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 39,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shiseido to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSDOY

Shiseido Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shiseido Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading Japanese multinational specializing in cosmetics, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a portfolio of brands that span premium, prestige and mass-market segments. Its core business activities include the development, manufacturing and sale of skincare treatments, decorative cosmetics, hair care and sun protection products.

Shiseido’s brand portfolio encompasses flagship lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, NARS and bareMinerals, alongside regional and heritage labels tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.