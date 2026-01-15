Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. 768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.0170.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter.
INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.
INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.
