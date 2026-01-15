Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.17. Sasol shares last traded at $7.1250, with a volume of 102,267 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sasol has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Sasol Stock Down 3.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 75.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 624,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sasol by 1,627.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 966,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 180,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 11.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 767,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 81,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 206.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 361,777 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

