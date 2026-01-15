Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 312,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 227,544 shares.The stock last traded at $35.70 and had previously closed at $34.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb upgraded Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik by 15.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 3,795.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sandvik by 13.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik’s core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

