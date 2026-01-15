Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 61,644 shares.The stock last traded at $12.16 and had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAUHY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Straumann from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) is a Swiss-based dental technology company that develops, manufactures and markets restorative, regenerative and digital solutions for dental professionals. The company’s core offerings center on implant-supported restorations and components, biomaterials used for bone and soft-tissue regeneration, and a range of prosthetic products used by dentists and dental laboratories to restore oral function and aesthetics.

In addition to implant and biomaterial product lines, Straumann provides digital dentistry solutions that support treatment planning and workflows.

