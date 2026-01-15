ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 15,777 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $11.92.

ADSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised ADS-TEC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADS-TEC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,480,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

