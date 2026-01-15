Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.66 and last traded at $82.8950, with a volume of 3494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $856.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.28). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $79.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,070.44. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel F. Dougherty purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $71,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 27,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,256.06. This trade represents a 3.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,167 shares of company stock worth $83,010 and have sold 6,250 shares worth $467,350. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 53.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 62,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 151,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB), through its principal subsidiary Metropolitan Commercial Bank, operates as a New York–based regional financial institution providing a range of commercial and consumer banking services. The company offers deposit products including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as business and personal certificates of deposit. On the lending side, Metropolitan Bank extends commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit and consumer installment loans tailored to the needs of small- and medium-sized enterprises and individual customers.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Metropolitan Bank provides specialized treasury and cash-management solutions, foreign exchange services and letters of credit for both domestic businesses and multinational clients.

Featured Stories

