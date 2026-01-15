IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,660 and last traded at GBX 2,657.23, with a volume of 836327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,618.

IMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of IMI to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,960 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,760 target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,670.71.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,476.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,333.58.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

