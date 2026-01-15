Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.4970, with a volume of 2130504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 224.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.76) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

