VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.32 and last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.8550.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VACNY. UBS Group raised VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised VAT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

