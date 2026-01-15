TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.84. TechnoPro shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.
TechnoPro Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.
About TechnoPro
TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) is a Japan-based engineering services provider specializing in the recruitment and placement of technical professionals for clients across a range of industries. The company delivers tailored staffing solutions in software development, electronics engineering, mechanical design and R&D support, connecting experienced consultants with organizations in manufacturing, telecommunications and life sciences.
Its core business activities include technical staffing, project management support and specialized consulting services.
