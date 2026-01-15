Insider Buying: MinRex Resources (ASX:MRR) Insider Purchases 838,235 Shares of Stock

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR – Get Free Report) insider James Pearse purchased 838,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,250.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 42.59 and a quick ratio of 38.96.

MinRex Resources Company Profile

MinRex Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the exploration of gold, silver, copper, lithium, tin, tantalum, and other base metal projects in New South Wales (NSW) and Western Australia. The company holds 70% interests in the Marble Bar North, Marble Bar South, Daltons, and Bamboo Creek gold projects in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia; and 100% interests in the Deflector Extended Gold project located at Gullewa in Western Australia.

