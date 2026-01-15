iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.65 and last traded at $189.4540, with a volume of 6929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.46.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.60. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 299.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

