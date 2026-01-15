Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 7,000 price target on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 6,400 to GBX 6,200 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,700 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,279.29.

Shares of RKT stock traded down GBX 12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,172. 13,407,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,579 and a 12-month high of GBX 6,262. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,964.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,688.66.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Patricia Verduin acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,867 per share, for a total transaction of £7,920.45. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

