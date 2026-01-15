Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.80.

Get Sabre alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SABR

Sabre Stock Performance

Sabre stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 731,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,301. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 34.5% in the third quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 28,565,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323,272 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,350,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after buying an additional 7,082,948 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,644,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1,057.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,248,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 54.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,696,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,688 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.