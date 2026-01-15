Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Update

Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,408 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 21,104 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Steakholder Foods Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:STKH opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Steakholder Foods has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Steakholder Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.03% of Steakholder Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol STKH, is a developer of cultivated meat and fat products based on cellular agriculture and 3D bioprinting technologies. The company focuses on producing structured, whole-cut meat and fat components by cultivating animal cells in controlled bioreactors, offering an alternative to conventionally farmed meat with the goal of reducing environmental impact and improving food safety.

Originally founded as MeaTech 3D in Israel, the company rebranded to Steakholder Foods in early 2022 and completed its public listing on NASDAQ through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

