Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN)

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTRN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Pattern Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pattern Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Pattern Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTRN

Pattern Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTRN opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. Pattern Group has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $639.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.78 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pattern Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pattern Group during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pattern Group during the third quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Group in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000.

About Pattern Group

(Get Free Report)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.