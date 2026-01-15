Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Waldencast from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Waldencast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waldencast

Waldencast Stock Performance

Waldencast stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Waldencast will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Waldencast by 98,716.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.