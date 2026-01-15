Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Okta Q1 Earnings

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a research note issued on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Okta Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76. Okta has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.23 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Okta by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Okta by 57.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Okta by 478.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 408,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after acquiring an additional 338,143 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 242,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,744,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,370,000 after purchasing an additional 939,589 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $203,319.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $950,850.40. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $1,026,574.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,046. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.