Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Unum Group (UNM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2026 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Unum Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2026 – Unum Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Unum Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/15/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Unum Group was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/8/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Unum Group had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $572,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,090. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $951,160. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

