Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BXP (BXP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BXP (NYSE: BXP) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – BXP was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

1/13/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – BXP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – BXP was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/29/2025 – BXP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – BXP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – BXP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – BXP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – BXP was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an “outperform” rating.

12/4/2025 – BXP was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – BXP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – BXP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – BXP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,191.82. This trade represents a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,621,144.52. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,771 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

