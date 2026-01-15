Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Posts Earnings Results

Newmark Security (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Newmark Security had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Newmark Security Stock Performance

Shares of NWT stock opened at GBX 118.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Newmark Security has a one year low of GBX 60 and a one year high of GBX 137. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security (AIM:NWT) delivers long-term shareholder value through the provision of products and services in the security and data sectors. With locations in the UK and US, the organisation operates through subsidiary businesses positioned in specialist, high-growth, markets.

Safetell provides physical security installations ranging from Asset Protection Solutions to Counter Terror Deployments. Grosvenor Technology provides hardware and software to secure data while maintaining privacy, ensuring compliance and reducing time and cost for its clients.

Generating long-term, recurring revenue streams is part of an overarching strategy that is dedicated to building a business that has stability and sustainability at its core.

