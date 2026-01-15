Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Northern Technologies International had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is a Minnesota?based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company’s solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non?ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.