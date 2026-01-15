Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s (PAC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $263.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 52 week low of $168.62 and a 52 week high of $273.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $522.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 947,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,757,000 after purchasing an additional 112,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the third quarter worth about $30,453,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 39.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after buying an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.