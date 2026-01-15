West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Moderate Buy Rating

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFG. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$113.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Cibc Captl Mkts cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$96.00.

WFG opened at C$94.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.49. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$80.82 and a 1 year high of C$133.59. The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 8.1184776 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

