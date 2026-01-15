Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after buying an additional 40,235,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of America by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after buying an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,863,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.