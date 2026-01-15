Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. Calix has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -458.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $26,917,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,694,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,580,508.92. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 530,000 shares of company stock worth $34,099,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Calix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,463,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Calix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,409,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Calix by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 868,987 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Calix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 152,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Calix by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,410,000 after buying an additional 545,490 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Further Reading

