Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,420.98. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 33.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

See Also

