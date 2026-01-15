Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Scorpio Tankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.4%

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of -0.27. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 67.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 110.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.