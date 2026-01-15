Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.71.

Get Watsco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $372.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.03. Watsco has a one year low of $323.05 and a one year high of $535.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.38.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Watsco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Watsco by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Watsco by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.