AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by UBS Group

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut AB Volvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo Stock Up 0.3%

AB Volvo stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.13.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.79 billion. AB Volvo had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.47%. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo (Volvo Group) is a Swedish multinational manufacturing company headquartered in Gothenburg. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of commercial vehicles and related systems, including heavy- and medium-duty trucks, buses, and construction equipment. In addition to vehicles and machinery, Volvo supplies marine and industrial power systems through its Volvo Penta division and offers parts, service, telematics and financing solutions to commercial customers worldwide.

Key product and business lines include Volvo Trucks and Mack-branded heavy trucks, a global bus and coach offering, Volvo Construction Equipment, and power systems for marine and industrial applications.

