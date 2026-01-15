Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Trading Up 50% – What’s Next?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 4,842,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 2,033,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Neutral Sentiment: Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization placed SCD under a trading halt pending a disclosure—halts are procedural and signal that material news or clarification is imminent; the halt creates short-term uncertainty and prevents normal liquidity until the company/CIRO resolves it. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt – SCD

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization placed SCD under a trading halt pending a disclosure—halts are procedural and signal that material news or clarification is imminent; the halt creates short-term uncertainty and prevents normal liquidity until the company/CIRO resolves it. Negative Sentiment: The Globe and Mail piece highlights why scandium projects carry high technical, capital and market risks (small end market, long development timelines, permitting and financing hurdles). Broader negative coverage can pressure junior scandium miners like SCD by dampening investor appetite for speculative resource projects. Several Canadian stocks have projects involving this rare earth metal. Here’s why risks are high

Scandium Canada Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$90.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 4.33.

About Scandium Canada

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

