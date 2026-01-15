Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Stock Price Up 36.4% – Time to Buy?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) traded up 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 205,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 74,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

