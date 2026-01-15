GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 10.6% – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) fell 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.60. 1,626,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,549,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50.

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £25.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh. GCM Resources Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

