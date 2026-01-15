Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 15% – Here’s Why

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) was down 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 333,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 411,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 15.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

