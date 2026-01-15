Zacks Research Downgrades Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Strong Sell

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Culp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Culp stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.03. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Culp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 201,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc, headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a leading producer of specialty fabrics for the home furnishings industry. Founded in 1972 by Bill Culp, the company has grown into a publicly traded enterprise that supplies upholstery and mattress fabrics to manufacturers and retailers across North America and abroad. Culp’s fabric offerings are designed to meet the aesthetic and performance requirements of residential furniture, contract seating, and hospitality applications.

