Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 360.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,548 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,966,000 after purchasing an additional 781,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.80.

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,440. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,151 shares of company stock worth $8,841,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

