Rakuten Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2,786.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,988,738.34. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,860,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,185. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $133.31 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $147.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

