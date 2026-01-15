OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 25,628 Shares of CubeSmart $CUBE

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

CUBE opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 33.31%.The business had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 135.90%.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

