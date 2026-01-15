Short Interest in Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LLDR) Increases By 267.4%

Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LLDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,917 shares, a growth of 267.4% from the December 15th total of 2,155 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 3.47% of Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF Trading Up 0.5%

LLDR opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF Company Profile

The Global X Long-Term Treasury Ladder ETF (LLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury bonds maturing in 3 to 10 years, through a laddering method. By rotating investments annually between 20 maturity groups, the fund seeks to provide steady yield and manage interest rate risk, focusing on long-term government bonds LLDR was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

