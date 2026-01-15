HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,229.40 and last traded at GBX 1,223.40, with a volume of 341895125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,213.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSBA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 950 to GBX 1,050 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,070 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,010 to GBX 1,060 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,074.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.18. The stock has a market cap of £211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

