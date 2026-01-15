National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. UBS Group cut their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a $32.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded National Vision to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of EYE opened at $28.51 on Thursday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -950.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.98 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $243,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price?conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

