Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.4%

VLO stock opened at $186.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.47. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

See Also

