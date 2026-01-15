Useless Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.52 Million (USELESS)

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Useless Coin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Useless Coin has a market capitalization of $107.09 million and approximately $31.52 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Useless Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Useless Coin

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,089,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin. The official website for Useless Coin is theuselesscoin.com.

Useless Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,089,849.277106. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.10645845 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $32,524,219.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Useless Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Useless Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

