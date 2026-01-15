GTBTC (GTBTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.55 Thousand

GTBTC (GTBTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, GTBTC has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. GTBTC has a market cap of $290.67 million and $52.55 thousand worth of GTBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GTBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $96,889.69 or 1.00270274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,438.85 or 0.99803699 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,185.46 or 0.99645190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GTBTC Profile

GTBTC’s genesis date was July 29th, 2025. GTBTC’s total supply is 2,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000 tokens. GTBTC’s official website is www.gate.com/trade/gtbtc_usdt. GTBTC’s official Twitter account is @gate.

GTBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GTBTC (GTBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. GTBTC has a current supply of 2,999.46413488. The last known price of GTBTC is 96,586.87482569 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $56,026.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gate.com/trade/GTBTC_USDT.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GTBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GTBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GTBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

