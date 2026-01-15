Head to Head Analysis: EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EuroDry and Pyxis Tankers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $49.38 million 0.77 -$12.61 million ($3.91) -3.45 Pyxis Tankers $51.54 million 0.67 $12.87 million ($0.24) -13.79

Volatility & Risk

Pyxis Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. Pyxis Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EuroDry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

EuroDry has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry -21.73% -9.87% -4.77% Pyxis Tankers 0.67% 2.97% 1.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EuroDry and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 1 2 0 0 1.67 Pyxis Tankers 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pyxis Tankers beats EuroDry on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroDry

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Pyxis Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

