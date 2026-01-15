Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 664,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial LLC now owns 170,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

