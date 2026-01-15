Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7,426.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,446,000 after purchasing an additional 79,852 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,384,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,098,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after purchasing an additional 76,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 946,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,562,000 after buying an additional 122,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

