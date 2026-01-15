FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July $DJUL Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,533 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2%

DJUL stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

