Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 7th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,312 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,139,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.84.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $170.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $405.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $81.82 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Positive Sentiment: AI leadership and open-source momentum — reports highlight Alibaba’s Qwen achievements and the firm’s recommitment to open-source AI, cited as a catalyst for investor optimism. Article Title

AI leadership and open-source momentum — reports highlight Alibaba’s Qwen achievements and the firm’s recommitment to open-source AI, cited as a catalyst for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory tailwinds for commerce/food delivery — China moves to curb price wars could relieve margin pressure for delivery and e-commerce players, a development that lifted Alibaba shares alongside peers. Article Title

Regulatory tailwinds for commerce/food delivery — China moves to curb price wars could relieve margin pressure for delivery and e-commerce players, a development that lifted Alibaba shares alongside peers. Positive Sentiment: AI ecosystem wins — Alibaba-backed PixVerse launched a real-time AI video-generation tool, showcasing the company’s influence in fast, cost-efficient AI applications and reinforcing the AI narrative. Article Title

AI ecosystem wins — Alibaba-backed PixVerse launched a real-time AI video-generation tool, showcasing the company’s influence in fast, cost-efficient AI applications and reinforcing the AI narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated trading activity — markets show unusually large options volume in BABA, indicating heightened short-term interest and positioning but not a directional guarantee. Article Title

Elevated trading activity — markets show unusually large options volume in BABA, indicating heightened short-term interest and positioning but not a directional guarantee. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional mentions and analyst coverage — fund letters and analyst notes (e.g., Oakmark, Zacks) show continued investor focus and some upbeat analyst sentiment, which can support sentiment-driven buying. Article Title

Institutional mentions and analyst coverage — fund letters and analyst notes (e.g., Oakmark, Zacks) show continued investor focus and some upbeat analyst sentiment, which can support sentiment-driven buying. Negative Sentiment: Cash-flow and margin pressure — analysts warn Alibaba’s spending on AI, cloud and quick commerce is outpacing monetization, straining cash flow and making growth more expensive. Article Title

Cash-flow and margin pressure — analysts warn Alibaba’s spending on AI, cloud and quick commerce is outpacing monetization, straining cash flow and making growth more expensive. Negative Sentiment: Cloud competition and profitability concerns — comparisons to Microsoft highlight Azure’s stronger margins and backlog, underscoring competitive headwinds for Alibaba’s cloud business and potential pressure on profits. Article Title

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

